Truist Financial Raises Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $540.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $494.58.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $454.78 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $481.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $433.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.00.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.683 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $497,958,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,912,000 after buying an additional 1,072,030 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $245,541,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 752.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 620,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,304,000 after buying an additional 548,070 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

