Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Raised to $470.00 at Robert W. Baird

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $470.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TYL. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $434.92.

TYL stock opened at $379.03 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $425.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total transaction of $322,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,353.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

