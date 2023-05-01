UBS Group Boosts Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $447.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $395.50.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $395.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $376.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $283.00 and a 1 year high of $404.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.21.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

