UBS Group Cuts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $349.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $364.00 to $349.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $298.58.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $317.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.92. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $422.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Featured Articles

