UBS Group Raises Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $78.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.56.

Mondelez International stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.19.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

