UFP Industries (UFPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect UFP Industries to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UFP Industries to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI opened at $78.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.48. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $99.40.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.10%.

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $392,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 13,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,099,601.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,280,493.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,591 shares of company stock worth $7,106,975. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 21.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

See Also

