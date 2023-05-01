Unisys (UIS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Unisys has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.52. Unisys had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 102.61%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Unisys Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. Unisys has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $218.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Unisys

UIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Unisys by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,784,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 165,958 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Unisys by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 196,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 49,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS).

Featured Stories

