USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Frederic J. Winssinger Sells 2,000 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $134,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
USANA Health Sciences Price Performance
Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $66.37 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $77.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.94.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USNA shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.
