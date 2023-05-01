USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Frederic J. Winssinger Sells 2,000 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNAGet Rating) Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $134,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $66.37 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $77.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.94.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $5,785,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 47,482 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 33,496 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 51.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 29,755 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USNA shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

Recommended Stories

