Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Lowered to $151.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $114.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.65 and its 200 day moving average is $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 57.11%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 24.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,536,000 after acquiring an additional 565,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 545,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,820.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 477,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,708,000 after acquiring an additional 452,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

