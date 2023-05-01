Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $33.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.82. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

