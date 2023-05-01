Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 320 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,134,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,841,000 after purchasing an additional 157,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,048,000 after purchasing an additional 50,316 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,207,000 after purchasing an additional 49,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,148,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,057,000 after purchasing an additional 48,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.4 %

MTB opened at $125.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.84 and its 200-day moving average is $148.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

