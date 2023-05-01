Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after buying an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,890,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $76.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.19.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.