Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 859 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 61,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after acquiring an additional 31,956 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 335.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $270,625.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $78,731.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $270,625.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $78,731.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,467 shares of company stock worth $35,801,465. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.40.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $301.22 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $304.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.14 and a 200-day moving average of $252.84. The company has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

