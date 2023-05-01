Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

LIT stock opened at $60.23 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $57.56 and a twelve month high of $82.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.89.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.