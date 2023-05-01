Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes $294,000 Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in BILL during the first quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 60.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in BILL in the third quarter worth $52,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in BILL in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in BILL by 1,278.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $657,697. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL opened at $76.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $189.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average is $100.54.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.15.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

