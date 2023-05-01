VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management reduced its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,786 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 229,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 124,905 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,287,000.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMB stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.