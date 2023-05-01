Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $76.89 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $84.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.50.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

