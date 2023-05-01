Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 23,298 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $213.69 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $237.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

