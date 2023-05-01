Vapotherm (VAPO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Vapotherm has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 169.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,250.70%. On average, analysts expect Vapotherm to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vapotherm Stock Performance
Shares of VAPO stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -1.13. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $4.87.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the second quarter worth $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 23,077 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 1,598.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 927,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 44.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 9.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vapotherm Company Profile
Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.
