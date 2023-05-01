Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,864 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $21,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 26,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,118.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 63,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,125,000 after acquiring an additional 57,886 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.70.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $194.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $212.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.