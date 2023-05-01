VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,271 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

VICI stock opened at $33.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $35.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

