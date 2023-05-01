VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in VMware were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 59.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 24.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware Stock Up 0.5 %

VMware stock opened at $125.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $132.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.69.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

