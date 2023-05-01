W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Increased to $815.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $698.63.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $695.57 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $709.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $670.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

