Wajax (WJX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.10. Wajax had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of C$541.30 million during the quarter.

Wajax Price Performance

Wajax stock opened at C$24.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.59. Wajax has a 12 month low of C$17.25 and a 12 month high of C$25.70. The company has a market cap of C$516.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38.

Wajax Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Wajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Wajax’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WJX shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

Further Reading

