WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Holdings Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139,167 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.15% of WEC Energy Group worth $43,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.40.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $96.17 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

