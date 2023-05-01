Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $81.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $79.80 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.