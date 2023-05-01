Wells Fargo & Company Raises Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $110.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FND. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Floor & Decor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.47.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE FND opened at $99.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.93. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $102.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 49.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,278,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,017 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2,395.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 688,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,383,000 after purchasing an additional 718,625 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 31.2% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,848,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,899,000 after purchasing an additional 439,430 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $28,268,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $28,975,000.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

