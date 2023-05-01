Welltower (WELL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WELL opened at $79.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Welltower has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $94.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 762.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 34.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $289,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

