Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $107.58 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.44.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.35.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

