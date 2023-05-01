WEX (NYSE:WEX) PT Raised to $236.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WEX. Barclays lowered their price target on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.90.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE WEX opened at $177.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. WEX has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.27. WEX had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $618.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEX will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $199,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,786. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WEX

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.