Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,174 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,106,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,840,000 after purchasing an additional 935,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,732,000 after purchasing an additional 692,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,264,000 after purchasing an additional 522,221 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,596,000 after buying an additional 70,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,319,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,417,000 after buying an additional 30,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $69.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

