Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) EVP Sells $156,100.00 in Stock

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $15.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 20.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 94,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Xerox by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Xerox by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Xerox by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

