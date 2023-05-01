Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XPER. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Xperi Stock Performance

XPER opened at $9.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. Xperi has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Xperi by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Xperi by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Xperi by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 197,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

