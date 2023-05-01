Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

CTIB stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.08.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. Its products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and related gift items. The Flexible Films Products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

