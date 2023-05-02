1,121 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,121 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $2,090,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $213.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.23) to GBX 3,000 ($37.48) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

