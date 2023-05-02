112,194 Shares in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 112,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Watch Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $988.05 million, a PE ratio of 139.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

