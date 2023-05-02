12,534 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSK. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Oshkosh by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $704,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Oshkosh by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Stock Up 1.9 %

OSK stock opened at $77.95 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $106.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.93.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading

