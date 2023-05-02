12,850 Shares in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894,500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 471.3% in the third quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,713,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,891 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 7,391.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,182,600 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 92.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 754,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 361,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 5,685.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 596,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 125,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $89,163.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 768,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,420.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory Stone sold 47,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $34,537.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 472,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,493.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Shesky sold 125,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $89,163.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 768,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,420.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

Shares of TMC opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.84.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMC the metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

