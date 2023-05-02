1,304 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,111 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMC opened at $181.51 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $182.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

