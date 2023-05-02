15,950 Shares in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 46.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NorthWestern Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NWE shares. Guggenheim cut NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

NWE opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average of $57.65.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.01 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 12.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.