15,950 Shares in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 46.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern
In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
NorthWestern Trading Up 0.5 %
NWE opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average of $57.65.
NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.01 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 12.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.
NorthWestern Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.
About NorthWestern
NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.
