1,645 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Bought by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 44.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $146.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Articles

