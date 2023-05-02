2,162 Shares in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 71.7% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

ONEY opened at $93.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.17. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $83.18 and a twelve month high of $102.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

