22,772 Shares in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POR. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:POR opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $56.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.60 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 8.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $515,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POR. StockNews.com began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

