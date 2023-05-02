24,201 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.62.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,058 shares of company stock worth $2,322,969. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

