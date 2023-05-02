30,000 Shares in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 234,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of RITM stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.78. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.