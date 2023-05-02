3,049 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Bought by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,726,000 after buying an additional 1,482,656 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $26,718,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,062,000 after buying an additional 522,086 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.