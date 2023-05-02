3,091 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Progressive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Progressive by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $135.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,846.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

