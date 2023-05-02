31,663 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,663 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.23.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

Owens Corning Stock Performance

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $106.08 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.69. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

