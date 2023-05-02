3,295 Shares in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 118,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $31.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.57.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.