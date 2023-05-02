3,325 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Bought by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,426 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,019,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Insider Activity

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.29. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.